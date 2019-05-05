PITTSTON — Henry S. Stasiak Sr., 88, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at home.

Born in Scranton on March 31, 1931, he was the son of the late Albert and Jean Stasiak.

He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and served in the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant during the Korean War.

He had been employed as a gas truck driver for Suburban Propane.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen McHale Stasiak, in 2009; and sister, Gertrude Kilvitis, in 2008.

Surviving are his children, Henry Stasiak Jr., Cathyann Stasiak and Coleen Stasiak, all of Pittston; half-brother, Thomas Loyek and his wife, Maryella, of Scranton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The . To leave an online condolence, visit Mr. Stasiak's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.