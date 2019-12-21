Herbert P. "Ben" Bencosky

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Our Mother of Consolation Church
9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Mother of Consolation Church
9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Retired Chief Master Sgt. Herbert P. "Ben" Bencosky, USAF, 72, of Germany, formerly of Lafayette Hill, died on Dec. 6, 2019.

He served in many wars/conflicts during his 30 years in the Air Force. He was the son of the late William and Martha (nee Baloga) Bencosky.

He is survived by his wife, Corry; his siblings, Mary Sullivan (Desmond), Jo-Ann Buttrey (Jerry), Michael (Ronnie), Linda Hope, Faith Desjardins (Andre); and many nieces and nephews and dear friends, Chad and Melanie McClure.

Relatives and friends may call at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Philadelphia. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Air Force Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202. (Jacob F. Ruth)
Published in Times Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
