WANTAGE, N.J. — Herman R. Clouse, 91, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Herman was born on May 11, 1928, in Hamburg, N.J., to William and Ida (Dixon) Clouse. Herman was a resident of Vernon and Sussex before moving to Wantage in 1986.

Herman was a sheet metal worker for Branchville Sheet Metal Company for many years. He was a former Chief of the Sussex Police Department and a former volunteer for the Sussex Fire Department.

Herman was predeceased by his wife, Diana (Skillman) Clouse, and his three brothers, Carl, Lloyd and Donald Clouse.

Herman is survived by a daughter, Pamela Rome and her husband, Marty, of Wantage, N.J.; a son, Dale Clouse and his wife, Susan, of Dallas; a grandchild, Andrew Clouse; his two brothers, Linn Clouse and his wife, Marge, of Branchville, N.J., and Alan Clouse, of Raleigh, N.C.; and a sister, Mildred Myers, of Bainbridge, N.Y.

Relatives and friends will be received from 4 to 6:15 p.m. on Friday, July 19, with Sussex Firemen's services at 6:15 p.m. and Pastor Wade Abbott to conduct services at 6:30 p.m., from the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, NJ.

Memorial gift donations to Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461, or to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, would be appreciated.

Published in Times Leader from July 16 to July 17, 2019
