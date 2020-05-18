LEHMAN TWP. — Hilbert Edwards, age 99, of Lehman Township, passed away at his home on May 17, 2020.He was born May 15, 1921, and was the son of the late Samuel J. Edwards and Sadie Pearl Naugle Edwards.Hilbert was married to the former Betty Ann Yamelski for 62 years until her death in 2014. He had one son, Randall D. Edwards.Hilbert was an Army veteran. He worked in the auto industry for a short time before becoming a commercial spray painter for the William W. Davis Painting Co., for whom he worked for many years until his retirement. Hilbert's passion besides taking care of his family was his love of cars, and he owned many in his lifetime. He was an avid NASCAR fan.In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Clyde Edwards, Donald Glenn Edwards, Kenneth Edwards and his sister, Lucille Lanning.Hilbert is survived by his son, Randall D. Edwards and wife Helen, who Hilbert always called his "helper;" grandchildren, Lory Floryan and husband John, Randall A. Edwards and Samuel J. Edwards; great-grandchildren, Brandon Edwards, Julianna Floryan, Charlie Floryan, Jackson Edwards and Elizabeth "Libby" Edwards and many nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corners of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.Memorial contributions can be made to Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.There will be no public calling hours.Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 18 to May 19, 2020.