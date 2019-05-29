WILKES-BARRE — Mrs. Hilda (Ahrendts) Griffiths, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday morning, May 24, 2019, at St. Luke's Villa, under the care of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

She was born June 20, 1927, a daughter of the late John and Edna (May) Ahrendts. She graduated from GAR Memorial High School in 1945.

Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, David P. Griffiths; three brothers, John Ahrendts, Luther Ahrendts and Carl Ahrendts; two sisters, Ruth "Marguerite" Ahrendts Mazanec and Edna Ahrendts; two nephews, Michael Brown and Luther Brown; and a son-in-law, Walter J. Straub.

She was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader, quilting, card club, cooking, baking, visiting Atlantic City, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. "Amma" loved nothing more than playing any game her great-grandsons, Gabriel and Jonathan, would ask her to play.

Hilda is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law; Jaret Griffiths Straub, of Wilkes-Barre Township, and Kit Griffiths Kelchner, and her husband Todd B. of Wilkes-Barre, with whom she resided. She was a loving grandmother to Jill Straub Vecchio and her husband, Joshua, of Harrisburg, and to David Philip Straub, of Wilkes-Barre Township. She was a loving great-grandmother to Gabriel (Gabe) and Jonathan (Jack) Vecchio of Harrisburg. She also leaves behind a nephew, John M. Brown, and his wife, Margaret A., of St. John's, Florida, as well as many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Funeral service will be held at noon Friday, May 31, 2019, at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral Home in Wilkes-Barre. Private family burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in Hilda's name to The , ATTN: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or online at .