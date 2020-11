Hilda M. Wolosz, 99, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died Nov. 20, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.