HUNLOCK CREEK — Holden "Chet" Newell, age 70, of Hunlock Creek, died Aug. 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m on Sunday at the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. Funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.