WILKES-BARRE — Howard B. Ransom, 106, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Luke's Villa in Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Hanover Township, a son of the late Clarence and Sarah Meeker Ransom. Howard was an Army Veteran serving during World War II. He was formerly employed in the local silk mills and was later employed at United Pants. Howard retired from the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Samuel and Clarence Ransom and by his sisters, Margaret Carter, Mary Mahoney and Mabel Tasker.

Howard is survived by two great nephews and their families and by his dear friends, who would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Villa for the care and compassion shown to Howard over the past two years.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

