HANOVER TWP. — Howard W. Goeringer, 82, of Hanover Township, passed away on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Kingston, the son of the late Otto and Martha Hendershot Goeringer. He was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School, Class of 1954. He attended Bloomsburg State College, Penn State University and received his B.S. from Wilkes College. Howard served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Prior to his retirement, Howard worked as a caseworker supervisor for the Luzerne County Public Assistance Office. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Wilkes-Barre, where he was a very active parishioner.

He was preceded in death by mother-in-law Mildred Jones; sister-in-law Letty Mae Jones; and nephew Daniel Jones.

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Margaret Jones Goeringer; brother-in-law George Jones; nephew Matthew Jones; great niece Danielle Jones.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with his pastor, Rev. Sam Garnett officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.

Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 410 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or to Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Howard's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.