KINGSTON — Howard Rottman, 97, of Kingston, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Jan. 12, 1922, he was the son of the late Harry and Mollie (Spitz) Rottman. He was a graduate of Myers High School and attended The Wharton School, at the Wilkes-Barre campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Howard served his country proudly in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, stationed in Cairo, Egypt. He was the owner/operator of one of the last remaining apparel factories in the area, Wyoming Valley Garment Company located on Old River Road and in operation for over 40 years. Howard was a member and former President of Congregation Ohav Zedek, member of the Jewish Community Center and other civic and religious organizations.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (Smith) Rottman, who died in 2004; his beloved daughter, Nancy Rottman-Liebert, in 2007, and sister Shirley Kipnes, in 2018.

Howard is survived by his son, Fred S. Rottman and his wife, Vivienne, of New York City; grandchildren, Harrison and Ian Rottman, Rachael Liebert-Schreger and her husband Jesse and Samuel Liebert; great-grandson, Noah Liebert-Schreger and longtime partner, Jean Schiowitz.

Funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre with Rabbi Dovid Kaplan officiating. Interment will be in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Hanover Township. Shiva will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 663 Gibson Ave., Kingston.

