HARVEYS LAKE — Howard Whipple, age 76, of Harveys Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 22, 1944, and was the son of the late Henry and Esther Eckenstein Whipple.

Howard graduated from Coughlin High School in 1961 and was employed by Suburban Publishers in Exeter for many years until they closed and retired from Specialty Records in Olyphant. He was a member of the Alderson United Methodist Church, Harveys Lake, was a lifetime member of the Harveys Lake Rod and Gun Club and the Isaak Walton Farm Club, Red Rock. He served as a coach for the Harveys Lake Little League. He also participated without missing a year in the Pennsylvania Bow Hunters' Festival in Forksville since 1969. Howard was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting with his son, Howie, and fishing with his grandchildren, Megan and Michael. He also enjoyed fishing at Ocean City, Md., with his wife, Cookie. Howard had a great appreciation and love for all kinds of animals and doted on his cat, "Bobber." He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their events because his family came first and meant everything to him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Cronauer and Doris Whipple.

Howard is survived by his wife of 50 years as of May 16, 2020, the former Karen "Cookie" Gibson; daughter, Heather Grebeck and her husband Mike, of Laflin; son, Howard Whipple II and his wife Tamara, of Shavertown; grandchildren, Megan and Michael Grebeck.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Val Rommel of the Alderson United Methodist Church, Harveys Lake, officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or the Alderson United Methodist Church, 108 Lakeside Dr., Harveys Lake, PA 18618.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.