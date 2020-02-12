PITTSTON — Ida M. (Manganero) Favata, 99, formerly of Pittston, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2020, at Highland Manor Rehab & Nursing Center, Exeter.

Born April 28, 1920 in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Rosaria (DePrimo) Manganero.

Ida attended school until Thanksgiving break of her 8th grade year. It was at that time, due to the passing of her mother that she was asked to stay home and take care of the family. She was heartbroken over the decision since she loved school, but she gladly embraced the role. Other than a few odd jobs, Ida maintained the title of domestic engineer from that point on.

In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony Favata, brothers, Sam, Charlie, Joseph and infant brother Michael Manganero; sisters Angelina Maria and Louise Guarnieri. She was also preceded by her son-in-law James M. Kearney.

Surviving are her daughters, Connie Kearney, West Pittston, Rosann and husband Salvatore Coluccio, North Haledon, New Jersey; granddaughters Carolyn Zager and Donna Marrafino; grandsons Martin Kearney and wife Paula and Anthony Kearney and wife Terri; great-grandchildren Christina, Ashley, Maggie, Joseph, Max, Griffin, Chelsea and Breanna.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Funeral will begin 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 9:15 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Corpus Christi Parish (Immaculate Conception R.C. Church). Monsignor John J. Sempa will officiate.

Interment services will follow in St. Rocco's RC Cemetery, Pittston Township.

Funeral Services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

