WYOMING — Ida Mae Jones, 83, of Wyoming, passed away Sept. 13, 2019.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ida (Woolford) Jones. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wyoming.

Ida Mae loved spending time with her family. She was known for bringing apricot rolls and her famous cheese jello to family gatherings! Ida Mae spent much of her time reading, gardening and traveling. She loved sunflowers, birds and her beloved dogs.

She is preceded in death by brothers John and Fred Jones.

Surviving are nieces and nephews, Rusty Phillip (Beth), David Phillip (Tracey), Donald Phillip (Jenni), Diann Westlake (Gary), Peggy Fields (late Wayne Fields), John Jones (Virene), Dan Jones (Lori Ann), and Mark Jones (Beth); sister Lois Phillip and her husband, Russell; and sister-in-law Margaret Jones.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Friends may call 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

Interment will be in the Wyoming Cemetery.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.