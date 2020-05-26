Ida R. (Urban) Brennan
WILKES-BARRE — Ida R. (Urban) Brennan, 79, a resident of Allied Service Skilled Nursing Meade Street, formerly Little Flower Manor, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Residential Hospice, with her daughter by her side. Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Margaret Parrella Valenti, and was a graduate of Wyoming High School, Class of 1958. Ida was a devout member of St. Monica's Parish in West Wyoming. She was employed as an inspector at the Luzerne County Voter Services and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. She was a former member and past president of Junior Women's Club, Wyoming; a beloved Girl Scout troop leader; a member of the Wyoming Library Board, Wyoming Monument Board, an officer of MarVal Industries, and enjoyed playing cards with her card club. She was an excellent cook and avid baker, and everyone looked forward to receiving her cookies and cannolis during the holidays. Ida also owned and operated Ida's Pet World in Wyoming, where she was well known in the community. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Sean Brennan, in 1997, brother, Samuel Valenti, and her first husband, William J. Brennan Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her children, William J. Brennan III and his wife, Kris, of Dallas; Terri Anne Bagusky and her husband, Albert, of Hanover Township; Michael Brennan, of Philadelphia; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, William, Andrew, Jessica, Nicole, and Sean Brennan; Maia and Mason Bagusky; brother, David Valenti, of West Pittston; nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. in St. Cecelia's Cemetery, Schooley Avenue, Exeter. Social distancing visitation will be held from 9 until 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing. Visit www.lehmanfuneralhome.com for additional information.

