DALLAS — Irene Banta Newhart, 87, of Dallas (formerly of Luzerne), passed away early Saturday morning, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas.

Born in Luzerne, Irene attended Luzerne schools, worked for many years in the garment industry and later at Proctor & Gamble.

Irene was a member of New Life Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Sherman Banta, and her second husband, William Newhart.

Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Banta and her husband, Richard Haas; her son, Larry Banta and his wife, Erin; and grandchildren, Anthony Banta and his wife, Suzanne, Gabriella Banta-Haas, Mitchell Hreha, Corey Hreha, Nicholas Hreha, Robert Rosenscrans, Mila Banta, Marina Banta, and Yelayna Banta.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, corner of Route 29 and Route 118, Hunlock Creek, with Pastor Dennis Madiera.

Friends may call between 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday.

Please visit clswansonfuneralhome.com to post online condolences.