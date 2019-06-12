SWOYERSVILLE — Irene C. Valkos, 91, of Swoyersville, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Kingston Health Care Center in Kingston.

Born in Swoyersville, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Kuhar Tressa.

Irene was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville. She was a graduate of Swoyersville High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Valkos; brother George and sister-in-law, Gladys Tressa; sister Anna and brother-in-law, Raymond Bednar; sister Martha and brother-in-law, Bernard Kriso; brother Joseph and sister-in-law, Irene Tressa; sister-in-law Lois Tressa; and brother John Tressa.

Surviving are her sister-in-law, Lois Tressa, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi officiating.

Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.