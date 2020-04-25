KINGSTON — Irene D. DeWitt, 90, of John Street, Kingston, died on April 22, 2020, at River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Kingston, where she was a guest. Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Arlene Hazleton Stefancin.

Irene had resided in Kingston for her entire life. She was employed by Burger King, Kingston, and earlier at Consolidated Cigar.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Calvin, in 1984, her sister, Jean Gentile, of Williamstown, N.J., and her brother, William Stefancin, Larksville.

Surviving are her daughter, Eileen Delarche and her husband, Christophe, two granddaughters, Michaeline and Madeline, of Kingston, and sister-in-law, Anna Stefancin, of Larksville.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For more information, or to send the family an online condolence, visit hughbhughes.com.