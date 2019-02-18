LACEYVILLE — Irene Deats, 90, of Laceyville, formerly of Pittston, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Hospital, Tunkhannock. She was born in Dupont on Aug. 16, 1928, the daughter of the late McKinley and Mary Ritzie Tibbett. Her husband, James Deats III, died in 1959. Irene worked at Pittston apparel for many years.

She enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and westerns and doing crossword puzzles. A special thanks to Dr. Zurad and Kate.

Preceded in death by grandson Billy Jack Burnside, sister Evelyn Deats, two brothers, Billy and Owen Deats, children Evelyn Ann Burnside and her husband, Edward John Sr.; Bertha Rose; and two sons, James Marshall Deats IV and John R. Deats.

Surviving grandchildren: Michael (Rachel), James (Florence), Christine (Kami), Ed, Brenda, and Lisa (Mike); great-grandchildren: James Jr., Violet and husband, Wesley, Vada, Bianca and Ava; and great-great-grandson Oliver.

Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, from the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Dolly Tarreto of the Skinners Eddy Methodist Church officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home at noon. Interment at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

