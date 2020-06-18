PITTSTON — Mrs. Irene Dziak, 90, of Pittston, entered into God's kingdom on Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters.

She was born May 7, 1930, in Pittston, daughter of the late Anthony and Lottie Goreski Ostrowski.

She was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Irene attended Pittston High School, but her greatest joy was being a wife and mother. She dedicated her life to cooking, cleaning and caring for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching "The Young and the Restless," reading romance novels, completing puzzle books and going to casinos.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Dziak, who passed away on May 18, 2007; sister, Patricia Connell; and brothers, Stanley and John Ostrowski, as well as her great-granddaughter, Abbilynn Chaump.

Irene is survived by her son, Richard Dziak and wife, Loretta, of Warminister; daughter and caregiver, Christine Dziak, who tended to her tirelessly; along with the unconditional support from her daughter, Karen Dziak, both at home. In addition, daughter, Janet Chaump and husband, Richard, of Pittston Township, provided love and support. Grandchildren, Michael Chaump and wife, Angela; Anthony Dziak and wife, Gina; Kelli Ann Papciak and husband, Michael; Matthew Dziak and wife, Hannah; David Chaump and girlfriend, Kaylene Kusma. Great-grandchildren, Joshua and Tyler Chaump; Gavin and Juliana Dziak; Michael and Sarah Papciak. Brother, Hank (Chick) Ostrowski, of Pittston, and companion, Carol Greco, of Duryea. Godson, James Connell and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Guy Fasciana and the Compassionate Care staff, especially Christine, Crystal, Lisa, Christine and Dennis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston with the Rev. Joseph Elston officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.

To leave an online condolence for Irene's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.