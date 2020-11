NANTICOKE — Irene E. Thomas, age 95, of Nanticoke and formerly of Wanamie, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, November 12, 2020 at Guardian Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, where she was a resident since April, 2019. Preceding her in death was husband, John J. Thomas. As per Irene's request, her funeral will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit/St. Adalbert's Church, Glen Lyon, Pa., with burial in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wanamie.