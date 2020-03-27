WYOMING — Irene Fender Sisk passed away on March 24, 2020, at the Hospice of Sacred Heart, with her husband of 54 years, Jerry Sisk, by her side.

Irene was born in Swoyersville on March 31, 1943, to Bill and Mary Fender.

Irene is survived by her husband, Jerry Sisk, of Harding, her children, Doreen Sisk Dickinson, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Bill Sisk, of Wilkes-Barre; and Leah Cassari, of Collegeville, and her brother, Bill Fender, of Plains. Irene is the beloved grandmother of Conor Dickinson, of New York, N.Y.; Maura Dickinson, of Tempe, Ariz.; and Nina, Gigi, and Enzo Cassari, all of Collegeville. She had many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews and she loved them all.

Irene lived an exciting life of adventure and travel. She was the daughter of a coal miner, and upon graduation from Central Catholic High School in 1961, she moved to Washington, D.C., to work for the Chairman of the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank. There she met her future husband who was from North Little Rock, Ark. The young couple began a career in the restaurant and hospitality industry and lived in Arkansas, St. Croix, V.I., Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Pennsylvania, where they settled permanently.

Irene is retired from Sundance Travel Vacations, where she was a successful partner and director. She loved working for Sundance, as it allowed her to combine two of her favorite things: meeting new people and finding an affordable way for people to travel and adventure. Irene would like to thank the owners of Sundance Vacations, John and Tina Dowd, for the opportunity that they provided for her to do what she loved.

Irene was well known for her ability to find joy in the small things. She was beloved by friends and family due to her great beauty and ability to have fun no matter what the circumstances. Irene shined a great light for everyone she met, and all who knew her will miss her.

Due to the pandemic, the funeral will be for immediate family only, however, they will be holding a celebration of life when the crisis passes.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you take care of your own families and hug those you love in this time of American crisis.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.