BEAUMONT — Irene G. Transue, 98, of Beaumont passed away Jan. 13, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital surrounded by her daughter, Dianne; and granddaughter, Charlene who she considered her personal nurse.

She was preceded in death by her husband Russell G. Transue Jr.

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 12, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Anna Whispel Fish and Christopher George; stepdaughter of Oscar Fish. Irene and her family lived through the Great Depression and adopted her parents' philosophy that they would live through it and needed to adjust. This led to her developing a "roll with the punches" and "never give up hope" attitude.

She was a member, lay speaker and financial secretary of the Kunkle United Methodist Church and a life member of Dallas Eastern Star 396 where she served as worthy matron twice. She also served as the secretary for Noxen and Alderson United Methodist Church.

Throughout her life she worked and volunteered as a secretary for multiple organizations and enjoyed careers in Dallas, California, and Washington, D.C.

Some of her many other accomplishments are 26-year volunteer at Meadows Nursing Home, 2002 Rose Brader Award, a business administrative degree from College Misericordia at age 63, as well as a successful startup of the College's Credit Union.

Irene loved working on her stamp collection with her great-granddaughter, Alicia.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by stepbrother Donald Fish; stepsister Louella Rae.

Irene is survived by daughter Dianne Corby and husband David, Beaumont; son Russell Transue III, Scranton; stepsisters Esther Pardoe (108) and Bernice Fish (101); grandchildren Charlene, Russell, David, Patricia, Heidi, Jeannie, Christopher, John, Melanie and Samuel; 17 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Star Hill Personal Care Home, Beaumont, Wilkes-Barre General CVICU team and a special thank you to her great-grandson Anthony for coordinating multiple transports with Kunkle Ambulance.

Family and friends are invited to attend Irene's funeral service which will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Joel Byer presiding. Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

A viewing will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with an Eastern Star Service beginning at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made to the Kunkle Fire Company, 3943 PA-309, Dallas, PA 18612.