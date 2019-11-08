DALLAS — Irene E. Gessner, 88, of Dallas, formerly of Berrysburg, passed away peacefully, Nov. 6, 2019, at Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on Mar. 28, 1931, in Millersburg, the daughter of the late Charles and Jennie (Jury) Leitzel. She was the widow of David L. Gessner.

She was a member of Peace UCC, Berrysburg. Irene was involved with the girl scouts for over 25 years. She was a member and past president of The Farm Women, a PTA member and served on the Berrysburg Boro Election Board for many years. She enjoyed participating in Card Clubs, Bowling leagues, relaxing with her needle point and spending time with her family. She also treasured time camping, traveling cross-country with her family, until she and her husband settled down at "Pittmans" in Perry County.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia Troutman, Clearwater, Florida, David R. Gessner, Gratz, Jennie (Dale) Metzgar, Shavertown and Norma (Gary) Graeff, Millersburg; Brother Park Leitzel (Anita), Herndon; 9 Grandchldren, Susan (Dave) Machamer, Sandra (Dennis) Scheib, Dawn Ezell, Steven (Kimberly) Troutman, Park Gessner, Marla (Kevin) White, Michelle Sowga, Jennifer Bryan and Naomi (Jeramie) Anderson; 16 great grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren.

There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m Thursday, Nov. 14 at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd, Elizabethville. Services will start at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Riverview Memorial Gardens, Halifax.

Memorial donations may be made to Peace UCC, PO Box 268, Berrysburg, PA 17005.