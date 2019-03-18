LARKSVILLE — Irene Gimble, 85, of Larksville, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with her loving family at her side.

Born in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine Piekanski and was a member of Saint John the Baptist Church, Larksville.

Irene shared beauty with all those around her. As a young woman, she participated in many pageants that she remembered with fondness throughout her life. Her elegance extended to the remarkable hospitality of her home, where her welcoming front porch surrounded family and visitors with colorful flowers, decor and conversation.

Irene adored her five grandchildren and great-grandson. Their visits were a source of great joy and love, and always an occasion for Irene's profound generosity.

An avid sports fan, Irene cheered for the Steelers, Notre Dame and the Yankees. She loved supporting her teams and looked forward to the start of every new season. She also loved to read, never missing a day's paper.

Irene was preceded in death by her brother, Walter.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph, brother Stanley, son Randy and wife Barbara, of Larksville, daughter Gail Gaul and husband Richard, of Dillsburg, and daughter Lisa, of West Wyoming, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Lurena Minnick and husband Andrew, of Courtdale, Maxine Kesselman, of Philadelphia, Rachel Kesselman, of Paris, France, Larissa Gimble, of Larksville, Jonathan Gimble, of Luzerne, and great-grandchild Braxton Minnick.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jameson Woodard and the entire PCU staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for the outstanding care they provided during Irene's stay.

There will be no calling hours. Arrangements were entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

A Mass will be held in Irene's memory at a later date in Saint John the Baptist Church, Larksville.