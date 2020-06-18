KINGSTON — Irene Johanna Yatko, passed away as she lived, softly and quietly, on the morning of June 18, at Tiffany Court in Kingston, after suffering a stroke, following contraction of the COVID-19 virus.

Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of Mary Koscinski Makarczyk and John Makarczyk. Her father died in a coal mining accident five months prior to her birth.

After graduating from Nanticoke High School in 1944, Irene fell in love with Robert ("Bob") L. Yatko. Shortly after Bob returned from the war in Germany, the two were married on July 2, 1947. Irene helped supplement the family's income by working as a shoe cleaner in Penn Footwear for many years. She and her husband then became the sole proprietors of Yatko's Café, retiring in 1986.

Irene was an avid pinochle player and belonged to a Pinochle Card Club for most of her adult life. She was also a longtime member of her "Birthday Club," with whom she enjoyed many hours of friendship and laughter. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Pioneer Hook and Ladder Fire Company. Other pastimes that she most enjoyed were trips to Atlantic City with her daughter, Diane, traveling to any other casinos she could get to, and bingo with her high-rise friends. She would never pass up the opportunity to have a sweet or to sit on the porch with her four-legged friend, Chatham.

Her legacy is the loving family that she leaves behind. She is survived by children; Robert J. Yatko and his wife, Valerie, of Gastonia, N.C., Denise Yatko and her life-partner, Tom Davis, of Hanover Township, and Diane Lynch and her husband Ed, of Atco, N.J. Grandchildren; Stefanie Crouse and her husband, Jason, of Wescosville, Lauren Gibson and her husband, Alan, of Kings Mountain, N.C., Catherine Hubbard and her husband, Jay, of St. Augustine, Fla., and Robert Yatko and his wife, Adair, of Fort Mill, S.C. Great-grandchildren; Amelia Crouse, Bowen and Addison Gibson, Wells Hubbard, and Weston, Barrett and Townsend Yatko.

The family would like to thank Robin for her years of caregiving and companionship, the exceptional staff of Tiffany Court at Kingston for their care of Irene, and Hospice Compassionate Care.

Donations in Irene's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, online at www.stjude.org or SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre, 18702.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Faustina Parish, 520 Hanover St., Nanticoke.

Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, is in charge of arrangements.