Irene L. Hughey
WYOMING — Irene L. Hughey, 97, of East 7th Street, Wyoming, died on June 26, 2020, at Kingston Manor, Kingston, where she was a guest.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Martha Pleiscott Burgess. She graduated from Forty Fort High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College.

Irene had been employed by A. J. Sordoni and later United Penn Bank in Wilkes-Barre, retiring in 1985. She was a loving aunt.

Preceding her in death are her first husband, Al Miller, who was killed in WWII, her husband of 51 years, William Hughey, and a sister, Dorothy Noyle.

Surviving are her nieces, Cheryl Kubera and her husband, Paul, of Forty Fort, and Judith Lane, of Forty Fort; great-nephew, James Lane and his wife, Ronica, and their daughter, Livia.

Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Hanover Township.

For more information or to send the family and online condolence, visit hughbhughes.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
