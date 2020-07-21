1/1
Irene M. Luksh
1939 - 2020
PLAINS TWP. — Irene M. Luksh, 80, of Plains Township, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home.

Born in Nanticoke July 29, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Helen (Kopacz) Tolodziecki.

She was a member of the former St. Stanislas Church and a member of St. Faustina Church, Nanticoke.

Before retiring, she was a custodian for Luzerne County Community College.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Joseph, 1999; and brothers, Edward and William Tolodzieski.

Surviving are her son, Robert Luksh, of Sheatown; daughters, Linda Kotch, of Nanticoke, Brenda Luksh, of Plains, Denise Miller and her husband, Dean, of Nanticoke; sister, Joan Litchkofski, of Honey Pot; grandchildren, Melissa Luksh, Kevin Luksh and wife, Staci, Gary Neary Jr., and Helana Miller; great-grandchildren, Nova and Gavin Luksh; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends may call at the Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, on Friday from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Church, Nanticoke. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Nanticoke.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Stegura Funeral Home
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Church
