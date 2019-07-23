PLYMOUTH — Irene M. Wujcik, 96, formerly of Plymouth, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Holy Cross Hospital, Germantown, Md. Born Oct. 20, 1922, in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Aldolph Rossmell and Stephania Olszewski Rossmell.

Irene was a graduate of Kingston High School and a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth.

In past years, she was a member of the St. Mary's Nativity Church Altar and Rosary Society and secretary of the Senior Citizens Club. Irene enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles and traveling with her children and grandchildren.

Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Plymouth Dress Co. as a seamstress for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley C., with whom she celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage; and brothers Rudolph, Alfred, and Leo Rossmell.

Surviving are her loving children, Stanley Wujcik and his wife, Merys Tomei, of Germantown, Md.; twin daughters, Lucille Baloga and her husband John, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Louise Wasserott and her husband, Charles IV, of Doylestown; grandchildren Charles V, Daniel, David, Christopher and Abigail; great-grandchildren Charles VI, James, Jackson and Tyler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in All Saints Parish, 66 Willow St., Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Township.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

For directions or to submit online condolences, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.