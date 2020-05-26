DALLAS — Irene Major, 82, of Dallas, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Manorcare, Kingston. She was born July 29, 1937, in Kingston, a daughter of the late Leslie J. and Anna Mae Miller Capwell. Irene was employed at the Burger King in Wilkes-Barre for nearly twenty years. She had many friends there among her coworkers and customers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James A. Major, who passed away May 9, 2020. Surviving are her sons, James A. Major and his partner, Gary, Robert E. Major and his wife Tina, Rickey A. Major and his wife Paula; grandchildren, Robin, Bridget, Nick, Stacey, Robert, Sara and Amanda; four great-grandchildren, sister Jane Gula, and best friend Lois Manley. Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 26 to May 27, 2020.