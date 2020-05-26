Irene Major
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALLAS — Irene Major, 82, of Dallas, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Manorcare, Kingston. She was born July 29, 1937, in Kingston, a daughter of the late Leslie J. and Anna Mae Miller Capwell. Irene was employed at the Burger King in Wilkes-Barre for nearly twenty years. She had many friends there among her coworkers and customers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James A. Major, who passed away May 9, 2020. Surviving are her sons, James A. Major and his partner, Gary, Robert E. Major and his wife Tina, Rickey A. Major and his wife Paula; grandchildren, Robin, Bridget, Nick, Stacey, Robert, Sara and Amanda; four great-grandchildren, sister Jane Gula, and best friend Lois Manley. Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved