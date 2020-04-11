BOTHELL, Wash. — Irene Mellish Hugick, of Bothell, Wash., originally of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Evergreen Medical Center, Wash., with her daughter, Bonnie Skelly, and grandson, Thomas Skelly, present.

Due to the pandemic, we are deferring a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Mrs. Hugick's honor may be made to the Plymouth Historical Society in Plymouth, www.plymouthistoricalsocietyluzernecopa.org, or to the , to work toward prevention of dementia, at .