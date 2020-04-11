Irene Mellish Hugick

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Mellish Hugick.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BOTHELL, Wash. — Irene Mellish Hugick, of Bothell, Wash., originally of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Evergreen Medical Center, Wash., with her daughter, Bonnie Skelly, and grandson, Thomas Skelly, present.

Due to the pandemic, we are deferring a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Mrs. Hugick's honor may be made to the Plymouth Historical Society in Plymouth, www.plymouthistoricalsocietyluzernecopa.org, or to the , to work toward prevention of dementia, at .
Published in Times Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.