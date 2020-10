Or Copy this URL to Share

SWOYERSVILLE — Irene P. Gulla, 96, of Swoyersville, died Oct. 9, 2020. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. in Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Viewing 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Facial coverings and social distancing required.



