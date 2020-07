Irene T. Opello, 99, formerly of Dupont and West Pittston, died July 25, 2020. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Friends may call 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks are required and CDC and State Guidelines will be followed.