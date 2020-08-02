BRONX, N.Y. — Irene Theresa Jacklosky, née McCarthy, 91, formerly of Rutherford and Newark, N.J., died peacefully on July 30, 2020, in her home.

Irene was born in Wilkes-Barre, April 8, 1929, daughter of Charles T. and Irene T. McCarthy. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; her sister, Anna Johnson; her brothers, Thomas and Charles McCarthy; and her niece, Donna Johnson. She is survived by her children, Donna Ann and Rob Jacklosky; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Dwyer, who were with her at the end; her niece, Cheryl Ann Wallace; and many nieces and nephews.

Irene was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre. She worked for a range of companies, including the Celanese Corporation, Newark, and Sears, North Bergen, N.J., as a credit analyst. She was proud to have put both of her children through college and graduate school.

Private services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, on at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.