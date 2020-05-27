ROCKAWAY TWP., N.J. — Iris S. Levy, 92, of Rockaway Twp., N.J., formerly of Dallas, died May 26, 2020. "Drive thru" shiva in the Popky family driveway 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 96 White Meadow Road, Rockaway, N.J. If there is someone in the driveway, please wait at the Beach 1 parking lot. Due to Shavuot, formal shiva will end at sundown. Family will have nightly minyan 7:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, June 4, via zoom. Visit www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for Zoom link.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020.