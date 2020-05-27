Or Copy this URL to Share

ROCKAWAY TWP., N.J. — Iris S. Levy, 92, of Rockaway Twp., N.J., formerly of Dallas, died May 26, 2020. "Drive thru" shiva in the Popky family driveway 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 96 White Meadow Road, Rockaway, N.J. If there is someone in the driveway, please wait at the Beach 1 parking lot. Due to Shavuot, formal shiva will end at sundown. Family will have nightly minyan 7:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, June 4, via zoom. Visit www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for Zoom link.

