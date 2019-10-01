PITTSTON — Irma (Ema) Rome, 95, formerly of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at ManorCare Kingston.

Born in the Browntown Section of Pittston Township, Ema was the daughter of the Enrico and Diane Goyne Venarucci.

Ema attended Pittston Township Schools and in her earlier years worked in the local garment industry.

Ema enjoyed cooking, baking, and feeding people. She loved to dance at the Dupont and loved people. Making friends was her hobby; the younger the better – that's what kept her young, young at heart, young in mind, and young forever. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed.

Ema was preceded in death by her husband, Sandy "Benny" Rome, and sisters: Lillian Stella and Evelyn Sanfillipo.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Kowalke and husband Kirk, of Oregon, and Joyce Rome, of Pittston; sons, Sandy Rome and wife Becky, of Etters, and Tommy Rome and wife Kim, of Dupont; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Ema's family would like to thank Bayada Home Health Care, ManorCare and Harvest Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to her.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in St. John's the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, visit Ema's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.