WILKES-BARRE — Irvin J. Carey, of Wilkes-Barre, very devoted Prince Charming and loving husband, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his family and friends.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Zugarek) Carey. Irvin graduated from Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, and served his country in both the United States Navy and Army. He was employed by and later retired from Anthracite Marble and Tile.

Irvin was a member of The Episcopal Church of St. Clement and St. Peter, Wilkes-Barre, and also attended St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Irvin and his much devoted and loving wife of 48 years, Florence J. (Wasserstrom) Carey, loved traveling all over the world, especially cruising and meeting and becoming close friends with Captain Arnolf and Tove Remo, of Norway and Mansour, and Najat and Homoud, of Kuwait, and also enjoyed doing Wildwood Crest trips with special friends, etc. etc. etc.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life and "very" devoted and loving wife, Florence J. (Wasserstrom) Carey; special niece, Janine Politz; nephew Ronald Metzger; and special friends by his wife's side 24/7, Tom and Alice Comparetta, Connie Orlandini, Geri Kolotelo and Shirley Grzymski. He will be sadly missed by many treasured friends.

The family would like to thank "quintessential" Dr. Richard Blum for his care and concern to Irv and also thank the wonderful nurses on floor five and seven at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their special concern and care.

A memorial celebration of Irv's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001.; , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or .

Condolences may be sent to www.kniffenfuneralhome.com.