KINGSTON — Irving Moskow, of Kingston, died Saturday morning, Aug. 10, 2019, with all of his family by his side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Samuel and Bessie Bell Moskow. A member of the 1949 graduating class of GAR High School, he eagerly went on to organize several class reunions and was in the midst of organizing another.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State University, a proud tradition to be carried on by his children and grandchildren. During the Korean Conflict, he served in the United States Coast Guard aboard the USS Chambers as a Gunner's Mate First Class. Irving led Pennsylvania Bedding for 30 years as its vice president. He was an active member of both Temple Israel and the Wilkes-Barre JCC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Morris and Benjamin Moskow and Beatrice Weseley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judy H. Weiss Moskow; son David Moskow and his wife, Rosemarie, and their son, Joshua, of Connecticut; daughter Lisa Kirshner and Corey Kirshner and their children, Noah, Lindsey and Samuel, of Allentown, Debbie Moskow-Maunus and her husband, Howard, and their daughters, Lauren and Rachel, of Florida; sister-in- law Ethel Moskow; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan and Cantor Ahron Abraham officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Shiva will be observed from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at The Woodland Inn and Resort, Wilkes-Barre. Shiva will be held at the Moskow Residence, 255 Joseph Drive, Kingston, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, Wilkes-Barre.