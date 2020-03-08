PLAINS TWP. — Isabel O. Elick, born June 18, 1927, in Plains Township, passed away into the hands of The Lord on March 7, 2020. She was the daughter of Edward and Catherine Michaels. She lived in Mountain Top for 19 years. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart School, Plains, Class of 1944, and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Scranton.

Isabel practiced for several years as an RN. Then upon her husband Henry's passing in 1973, she assumed the responsibilities of taking over his business, Henry J. Elick Moving and Storage, until her retirement.

Also, she was the caretaker for her cousin, Joseph Milanch, for 28 years and a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, and her parents. Isabel is survived by her sister, Eleanore Pientka; nephews, Daniel and David Pientka; and nieces, LeeAnn Cavanaugh, Lynnmarie Mociun and Lorene Carr.

Isabel's funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, with the Rev. John Lambert, celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's of the Assumption Byzantine Cemetery, Plains Township. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Saints Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township, PA 18705.