HARVEYS LAKE — Isla Monroe Yurko, infant daughter to Kevin P. and Erin (Cooper) Yurko, of Harveys Lake, was born silently into the arms of our Savior Thursday morning in Saint Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem following complications during pregnancy.

In addition to her mommy and daddy, Isla will remain in the hearts of her siblings, Ella, Rowan and Henry Yurko as well as her maternal grandparents, Harry and Debra Cooper, of Dallas; paternal grandparents, Emery and Maryann Yurko, of Kingston Township; paternal great-grandma, Mrs. Ann Stefanko of Swoyersville; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Although arrangements will be private for Isla, words of comfort may be shared with her family by visiting our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.