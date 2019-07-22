Iva Hoover Killian (1922 - 2019)
Service Information
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA
18621
(570)-477-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Obituary
DALLAS — Iva Hoover Killian, age 97, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born on July 7, 1922, in Outlet, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Pearl Allan Hoover.

Iva attended the one-room Outlet School and graduated from Laketon School in 1939.

She was employed for nine years at Kingston Provision. Iva graduated from Practical Bible Training School in Johnson City, N.Y., Class of 1955. She served as a missionary in Tennessee Mt. Mission for 17 years teaching Bible in public schools in several counties and returned home in 1971 to cae for aging parents. Iva co-organized a nursing home ministry called "Sunset Ministries," visiting local nursing homes and giving Bible lessons for 22 years. In 1984, she married Lawrence Killian, of Shickshinny, who joined in the "Sunset Ministries." Lawrence passed away January 2007. Iva accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at age 10 and when living in the area attended Calvary Bible Church in Wilkes-Barre and Outlet Bible Tabernacle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Emmett Hoover, stepdaughter, Kay Featherman, nephews, Emmett Hoover Jr. and Bert Hoover.

Surviving are stepson, Dr. Lawrence Killian and wife Lois, of Xenia, Ohio; 8 step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Hoover, Jeannie (Hoover) Parry, Allan Hoover, and Adele (Hoover) Wagner.

A memorial service will be held 7:30 Thursday, July 25, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Leader from July 22 to July 23, 2019
