FORTY FORT — J. James Gallagher, of Forty Fort, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Aug. 17, 1943, in Kingston, Jim was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Kelly Gallagher. He was a graduate of the former West Side Central Catholic High School, Kingston. Jim enjoyed his years as an Eagle Scout. He served as a Eucharist Minister at the former Holy Name/St. Mary's Parish, Swoyersville, and was a parishioner of the church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston. He was employed in the financial services sector by Merrill Lynch, Dreyfus and Old Mutual.

Upon retirement, he founded Gallaher Coaching and Consulting. He was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus Assumpta Council 3487. Jim served as a manager of the Forty Fort Little League and belonged to the Wilkes-Barre YMCA. He was also a member of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, serving as a toastmaster. For 45 years, he was the commissioner of the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl and was chairman of The Clubhouse. Jim had a way to make people feel warm and welcome.

Preceding him death were sisters, a twin, Jean Gallagher, and Ellen (Lynne) Gallagher White.

Surviving are his wife, the former Erin M. McCormack; sons Jim Jr. (Caroline), of Yardley, Mac (Paula), of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, Tony (Molly), of Blue Bell, John (Amanda), of Phoenixville, and Dan (Holly), of Havertown; sister Mary Jo McNamara, of Maple Glen; 12 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral for Jim will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday from the Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, North Maple Avenue, with the Rev. Louis A. Grippi as celebrant and the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi as concelebrant. Those planning to attend the Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow Mass in St. Ignatius Loyola Cemetery, Pringle. Friends are invited to a visitation with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to the Wilkes-Barre YMCA, c/o Bernie's Run, 40 W. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

To send a condolence or share a memory, visit Jim's obituary at www.hughpboyleandsonfuneralhomeinc.com.