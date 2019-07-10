Jack Frederick Mangelsdorf Jr., 68, a resident of Encinitas, California, and a summer resident of Bear Lake, near Thornhurst in Lackawanna County, died Feb. 24, 2019, just six weeks after his diagnosis of advanced kidney cancer.

Born in Davenport, Iowa, Jack lived there with his cousins and friends until the family moved to Berkeley, Calif., in 1961, then moved to Palo Alto for three years, then to San Marino in 1965.

In 1965, he attended the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut, where he suffered a ruptured spleen while playing football. That led him to lacrosse. In 1969, he played on the first Hotchkiss lacrosse team with a winning season (11-3).

He graduated from Revelle College of UCSD in 1973 and worked for Maxwell Laboratory while studying for his Masters in Engineering Physics, obtained in 1977.

He started his own university lacrosse team at the University of California San Diego in 1974, which began a 45-year association with the San Diego Lacrosse Club. He coached junior high school at the Earl Warren school for many years. The team was known as the "Dukes of Earl" while playing on lacrosse teams in San Diego County. In 2003, he was named the Man of the Year for the county's lacrosse community. He opened the county's first lacrosse store — Lacrosse Plus — operating it for more than 30 years. In 2006, he was inducted to the San Diego Chapter of the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

In 1981, he married Dorothy Darling of Wilkes-Barre. They have a son, Jack Ewen Mangelsdorf. They spent several weeks each summer at Bear Lake, where Jack delighted in picking wild blueberries and canoeing on the lake. Jack also enjoyed hiking, playing golf at area courses and attending and hosting parties at the lake. The Bear Lake visit often ended with a trip to the Adirondacks.

Jack and Dorothy were generous benefactors to the area and were honored when Mangelsdorf Field at Misericordia University was named for them.

Survivors are his mother, Sally Bettendorf Fuller; his former wife, Dorothy Darling; son Jack; and his three brothers, Gary, Bill and Jeff.

A celebration of life service was held at La Jolla Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 13. His lacrosse buddies held a lacrosse memorial April 14 at the Elks Lodge in Encinitas.

Donations are suggested to the San Diego Lacrosse Chapter of the U.S. Lacrosse Association or to a .