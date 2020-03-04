KINGSTON — Jackie (Bernice) Schiowitz Mager, 96, died at her home in Kingston on Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Jackie was the daughter of Morris and Mollie (Sommer) Schiowitz and the devoted wife of Sidney, to whom she was married for 57 years, before his death in 2005.

Jackie was the loving and ever proud mother of Carol Mager and son-in-law Jim Donohue, Ellen Mager and Mimi Mager, the adoring grandmother of Jay Mager Donohue and Brianna Andersen and Megan Donohue Preuss and Phil Preuss. Her great-granddaughters, Finley, Avey and Hayden Preuss, brought her so much joy and happiness. Family meant the world to Jackie and her apartment was adorned with pictures of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many family members.

Jackie was the youngest of six siblings. Nathan Schiowitz, Marion Isaacs, Mildred Scher, Dr. Albert Schiowitz, and Morton Schiowitz, all preceded her in death. Surviving her are two sisters-in-law, Jean Schiowitz and Rosemary Schiowitz and dozens of nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Jackie spent her life in the Wilkes-Barre community. She was a graduate of Meyers High School and attended the University of Michigan until she was called back home to help her father manage the family business, General Supply and Paper Co., when her brothers all went off to fight in the war.

Jackie was a lifetime Member of Ohav Zedek Synagogue, The Jewish Community Center, Hadassah, a member of Sisterhood and a volunteer with various civic organizations.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., in Wilkes-Barre and internment will follow at the Ohav Zedek Cemetery in Hanover Township, with Rabbi David Kaplan officiating. Shiva will be observed from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at The Woodlands Inn and Resort, 1073 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre.

The family extends special thanks and appreciation for the loving care and attention provided by Diane Zaleppa, who also cared for Sidney, along with the compassionate care of Jessica, Tsegie (TT), Lee Ann, Tigist (TG), Amber and more recently the Erwine Hospice team.

The family asks that any contributions made in Jackie's memory be made to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem for research or the .

Visit the funeral home website at www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for additional information.