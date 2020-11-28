1/1
Jacob James Montanez
MOOSIC — Jacob James Montanez, a loving son and brother, Moosic, died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

Born Oct. 24, 1998, in Washington Township, N.J., he was the son of his devastated mother, Danielle Jane Schroeder-Montanez, of Dunmore, and the late Albert Marquez. He was a graduate of Riverside High School. Jake was employed as a Commercial and Industrial Heating, Air-Conditioning and Electrical Specialist.

Jacob enjoyed fishing, motocross, long car rides that included singing and laughing, trips to the beach, cooking, baking and most of all sharing love, NO DOUBT, laughter with his mom and being a positive role model/taking great, loving care of his siblings!

Jacob will be forever missed, remembered and loved, leaving behind his siblings, Jarred, Nevaeh and Jose Montanez Jr.; grandparents, Debra and Kenneth Swenk; uncle, Kenny Swenk Jr., aunt, Mary Swenk-Aungst; cousins; many great friends.

Jacob will be reunited in heaven with his sister, Jazmin Marquez, and his paternal grandmother, Diann Marquez.

Private services were held on Nov. 24, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
