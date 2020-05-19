WYOMING — Jacob Joseph Busch, 19, of Wyoming, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Dallas Township. Born in Kingston, he is the son of Amy Callahan and Joseph "Jody" Busch III. He was a graduate of the Wyoming Area High School, Class of 2019, and was attending Bloomsburg University, where he was studying criminal justice in hopes of becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper. Jacob was an excellent athlete. He excelled as a football player for the Wyoming Area Warriors, #19, and on the track and field team as a pole vaulter. He was a kind hearted, passionate young man that adored his family, friends and teammates. He loved the New England Patriots, rock music, hunting, fishing, his Camaro and Angelo's Pizza, to just name a few. His zest for life was contagious and affected all that knew him. Jacob is survived by his sister, Ava Busch, at home, grandparents, Maryann Callahan, of Wyoming, James and Marti Callahan, of Wyoming, Joseph "Jody" Busch and Mary, of Laurel Run, step-mother, Donielle Busch, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A viewing and memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home in West Pittston.



