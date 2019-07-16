WYOMING — Jacqueline "Jackie" Kearney Guido, 79, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Born on May 6, 1940, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Liberty Kearney, loving mother of Michele Guido, Dawn Humphrey and Joseph Guido, dear sister of Lorraine Turant, Joanne Billingsley and Joe Kearney, and cherished Nana to Elisabeth, Katherina, Mariela, Andrew and Max. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jackie was a graduate of Wyoming High School, Class of 1957, and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing 1960. Jackie devoted her life to helping those in need with a nursing career which spanned more than 40 years, a career in which she was passionate about and excelled in. As an OR nurse at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, Jackie was very proud to have cared for veterans whose service spanned from World War I to the 1980s. After her relocation to Florida, Jackie continued to care for those in need at Tampa General Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital until her final retirement from nursing.

A private family service will be held on July 19, 2019. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's name to , , or the , .