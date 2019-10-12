GROSSE ILE, Mich. — Jacqueline L. (Goeringer) Bencher, 96, of Grosse Ile, Michigan, passed away Oct. 5, 2019.
Mrs. Bencher grew up in Wilkes-Barre and moved to Detroit with her mother and brother in 1936. A 1940 graduate of Northwestern High School, she was a former president of the Dearborn Historical Society, docent at the Henry Ford Mansion and active in many local volunteer organizations.
Mrs. Bencher was preceded in death by her husband, Leo.
Surviving are her sons Dennis, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Patrick, of Grosse Ile, Mich., and Robert, of Philadelphia; grandchildren John, Chris, Keith, Rose and Reagan; and great-grandchildren Everest, Leo, Sidney and Julia.
A private burial will take place at Woodmere Cemetery in Detroit.
Angel of God
My guardian dear
To Whom His love
Commits me here
Ever this day
Be at my side
To light and guard
To rule and guide.
Amen