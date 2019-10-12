GROSSE ILE, Mich. — Jacqueline L. (Goeringer) Bencher, 96, of Grosse Ile, Michigan, passed away Oct. 5, 2019.

Mrs. Bencher grew up in Wilkes-Barre and moved to Detroit with her mother and brother in 1936. A 1940 graduate of Northwestern High School, she was a former president of the Dearborn Historical Society, docent at the Henry Ford Mansion and active in many local volunteer organizations.

Mrs. Bencher was preceded in death by her husband, Leo.

Surviving are her sons Dennis, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Patrick, of Grosse Ile, Mich., and Robert, of Philadelphia; grandchildren John, Chris, Keith, Rose and Reagan; and great-grandchildren Everest, Leo, Sidney and Julia.

A private burial will take place at Woodmere Cemetery in Detroit.

Angel of God

My guardian dear

To Whom His love

Commits me here

Ever this day

Be at my side

To light and guard

To rule and guide.

Amen