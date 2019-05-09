WILKES-BARRE — Jacqueline M. Jones, 88, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Township.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Epp and Helen Stribaugh Aregood. Jackie was a 1948 graduate of Coughlin High School. She was formerly employed by Woolworth's Department Store in Wilkes-Barre and later worked at the RCA Corporation, Mountain Top, prior to her retirement.

Jackie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman D. Jones, in 1989; and by her daughters, Norma Grigas and Helen Goman.

Surviving are her children, John "Jack" Jones, of Plains Township, Margaret "Peggy" Budzyn, of Wilkes-Barre, with whom she resided, Robert Jones and his wife, Sally, of Gettysburg, and Phillip Jones, of Scranton; sister Sara Walsh, of Wilkes-Barre; sons-in-law Joseph Grigas, of Wilkes-Barre, and Michael Goman, of Plains Township; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Pastor Wayne Nichol will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

