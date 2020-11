Or Copy this URL to Share

HANOVER TWP. — James A. Koonrad, age 61, of S. Main St., Hanover Township, died Nov. 1, 2020. Surviving is his wife, Joanne (Bonkoski) Koonrad. Funeral services will be 7:15 p.m. Friday at the George A. Strish, Inc., Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Friends may call from 6 p.m. until time of service.



